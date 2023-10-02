COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Find everything for the kids from birth to the teen years!

Just Between Friends is having their largest consignment sale in southern Illinois. It all starts on October 5 and 6, where tickets are needed to get in for the early birds.

Then no tickets are required on October 7 and 8, where it’s free admission! This sale is so big that it’s being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

See how area families are able to make extra money selling their gently used items and how the rest of us can save some cash by finding things for the kids for at least 50% off or more!

OFallonBelleville.jbfsale.com