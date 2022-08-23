St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April.

This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.

It’s all good to go!

Just Between Friends O`Fallon/Belleville Kids` Consignment Sale

St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 IL Route 15, Belleville IL 62221

Friday, August 26th, 3-8 p.m., Tickets Required & Limited, Prices Vary

Saturday, August 27th, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $3 at the door or get FREE Ticket Online

Sunday, August 28th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., half-price day, free admission

ofallonbelleville.jbfsale.com