Kaufman Fund hosting 2 events to help veterans in need

Today, we welcomed Alan Epstein from The Kaufman Fund, which has been raising money to support veterans in the St. Louis community since 1990. 

The charity has raised over $1.7 million to help St. Louis veterans in need through its own programs. It also partners with other veteran programs that aid in accomplishing their mission. 

The Kaufman Fund has two big events coming up this week. The details are listed below.

The Kaufman Fund 6th Annual Poker Tournament
Friday, October 29th
6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Orlando Events Center in Maryland Heights
TheKaufmanFund.org

The Kaufman Fund Food For Vets Drive
Saturday, November 6
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Urban League in Fairview Heights, IL
10220 Lincoln Trail
TheKaufmanFund.org/Get-Involved

