ST. LOUIS – Host Chelsea Haynes and Judi Diamond are on their yoga mats Friday. They are trying to get into a zen state for the weekend – much like many employees! Hear the perks workers are wanting from their jobs. Then it’s National Dog Day! Fin, the Studio STL dog, came back in to bring joy and treats! Krispy Kreme is making doggie donuts! You can hear Judi weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and on her daily Judi’s Juice.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction