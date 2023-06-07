ST. LOUIS – Chelsea gets us through this hump day with a dose of Positivitea!
She encourages us to get through his hump day by enduring the speed bumps of life. It’s only a speed bump, you can do this! Better things are coming your way!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Chelsea gets us through this hump day with a dose of Positivitea!
She encourages us to get through his hump day by enduring the speed bumps of life. It’s only a speed bump, you can do this! Better things are coming your way!