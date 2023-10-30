BALLWIN, Mo. – The percentage goes up for pedestrian accidents on Halloween night.

More kids and parents are out, and it’s really getting dark. This year, we are hoping for no rain! Rain or not, get yourself prepared by getting a collar or item from Illumiwear.

They are bright lights that can be worn as a necklace, color, or on a costume! Illumiwear can be found at The Painted Tree in Ballwin, Missouri. Then see what else they have in store to light up the rest of the holiday season!

You can also find Illumiwear at the Treasure Chest Holiday Expo. It’s at the St. Charles Convention Center from November 17 to 19.

Illumiwear.us

PaintedTree.com