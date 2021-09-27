Keepin’ it Local: Sara Patino Jewelry is Beautiful and Sustainable

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This St. Louis native has spent years traveling back and forth to Colombia, South America to visit her extended family. This experience planted an appreciation for handmade accessories, nature, cultures, and love of travel.

Now, Sara has used this passion to create a collection with a mission. She cares about our environment and makes her jewelry in the most sustainable way. She makes the effortless, timeless looks that are versatile, modern, and unique.

The collection is a commitment to sustainability and kindness for the earth. All her pieces are made here in St. Louis, in small batches with recycled gold, silver and ethically sourced stones.