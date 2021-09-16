Keeping it Local: SoapLife 360

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It was during the civil unrest in St. Louis in late 2014 when SoapLife 360 was born. Soap-making became a distraction from the crisis. Inspired by the people in the community, Coco began formulating recipes in her kitchen and naming each soap after their unique personalities and matching characteristics.

Realizing the change that was needed was so big that it would first have to start within. She began by getting out into the community markets and speaking to those who were first curious about the soap names. Second, providing a safe place for people to speak their truth.