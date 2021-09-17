Keeping it Local: St. Louis based Tacony Corporation on how the sewing industry has skyrocketed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sewing industry skyrocketed over the last year thanks to the pandemic as many sewists and crafters dusted off their machines or purchased new ones to sew masks. But millions of new people also discovered this hobby given the abundance of time at home so much so, that retailers couldn’t keep machines in stock.

We celebrated this with St. Louis based Tacony Corporation, which recently celebrated 75 years in business. Jeff Fuller, VP of Marketing for Tacony, and Patty Marty, Education Manager with Tacony brought in sewing machines to celebrate National Sewing Month.

For more information go to www.tacony.com or visit www.BabyLock.com