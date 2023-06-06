ST. LOUIS – Tenesia Brown is the owner of Keys Realty Group and specializes in helping first time home buyers in St. Louis.

Keys Realty Group STL have a mission to create 100 new black and brown homeowners in St. Louis. Join Keys Realty Group this Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a home buying tour.

A bus will be provided to tour selected homes for sale in the Metro Area.

Register today!

St. Louis Metro Homes Show and Bus Tour

Saturday, June 10 from 10am – 3pm

Keys Realty Group Office 6140 W. Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63136

314-339-6040