ST. LOUIS — Oh sure there is fish at our Lady of Guadalupe in Ferguson, but they have so much more! There are chili rellenos, frijoles, and ceviche to try! Fish fry Fridays start February 24th and continue through March 31st from 4pm to 8pm. Today we got a taste of food and the dancing from Our Lady of Guadalupe!



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction