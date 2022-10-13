ST. LOUIS – Friends of Kids with Cancer is a local nonprofit that has been helping children and families in St. Louis battling cancer or blood-related diseases for over 30 years.

Part of that job is to provide opportunities for the children to have fun, forget about their battle for a little while, all while doing something fun and uplifting. That is where the 2022 Fashion Show & Boutique comes in. This event lets gives survivors and post-treatment patients a chance to become a runway model for a day and be pampered. It’s an event you don’t want to miss and that you will want to support.

2022 Fashion Show & Boutique

The Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Clayton

Saturday, Nov. 3rd

FriendsOfKids.com/fashionshow