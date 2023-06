ST. LOUIS – We love some Kim K! She just graced the cover of Time. See how she supporting all bodies and even her ex- Kanye!

Then Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to duke it out, it’s all over a potential new social media platform Zuckerberg wants to form! Stay around and sip the tea!

You can hear Judi Diamond on weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.