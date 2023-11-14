ST. LOUIS – Kohler Signature Store gives its big reveal – a new collection from Shea McGee of Studio McGee.

Many will know her work from another collaboration with Target stores. From faucets and vanities to details like robe hooks, you will be hooked on Studio McGee’s design.

Stop in and see in person the beauty of this designer and how you make it part of your home! This collection is only available locally at the Kohler Signature store through this year!

Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply

9929 Clayton Road in Ladue

KohlerSTL.com