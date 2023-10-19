ST. LOUIS – When people sign up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, they are really helping out breast cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers in the area.

Funds also go to support breast cancer research. On Thursday, she talked about being a survivor and how she was helped by the American Cancer Society after a breast cancer diagnosis at age 29!

The walk is on October 21 at St. Louis Union Station. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

MakingStridesWalk.org/stlouismo