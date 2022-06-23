ST. LOUIS – For the first time in two years, the Walk to Defeat ALS will be happening in person at the upper Muny parking lot this Saturday. ALS is an incurable disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It leads to muscle paralysis throughout the body and every 90 minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with ALS. When you walk this Saturday, you will help raise funds for the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter. Here’s how you register: alsa-stl.org

