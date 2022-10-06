ST. LOUIS — Meet Amanda and Brad Mueller!

Amanda is a breast cancer survivor who speaks with us about her battle with this terrible disease and the support she received from her husband, Brad, and the American Cancer Society.

You can help others like Amanda by raising funds and donating at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Westport Plaza on Saturday, October 22nd, at 8 a.m.

Visit MakingStrideWalk.org/stlouismo to find out more.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are the proud media sponsors of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.