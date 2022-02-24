Laizzez le bon temps rouler at the Mayor’s Ball and see the new location!

ST. LOUIS – The Mayor’s Ball for Mardi Gras has grown so much they needed to get a new location. This year it’s going to be at The Midway at the St. Louis Union Station. Imagine all the beautiful selfies that can be taken in this space with its glass ceiling, brick archways, and spacious atrium. The good times are definitely on a roll. Get your tickets soon because it’s happening this Saturday!
The Mayor’s Ball
Saturday, Feb. 25th from 7pm to Midnight
The Midway at St. Louis Union Station
StlMardiGras.org