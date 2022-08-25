ST. LOUIS — Invite your friends for a different kind of girls’ day out!

Summer Poe will be leading a Women’s Health Education and Self-Defense Seminar this Saturday, August 27th from 11 AM – 1 PM at Midwest Krav Maga in St. Charles! Learn the confidence and skills to protect yourself and become more in tune with your body in a safe, friendly, and women-only environment!

Head over to their Facebook page or email Summer at summersheperd92@icloud.com to register today! First responders and healthcare workers even receive a 20% discount!