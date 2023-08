ST. LOUIS – A few days before giving birth to her son, author Jasmine Furr published several of her children’s books in the series ‘The Achievers.’

The author wrote about what she knew about setting goals, having confidence, and being brave. Jasmine inspires young people to be who they are and live out their dreams.

She also owns her own publishing company, and The Achievers Book series has sold over 124,000 copies. Jasmine has appeared on PBS, the Huffington Post, and other media outlets.

TheAchieversBooks.com