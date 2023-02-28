ST. LOUIS – Mary Meachum was an abolitionist who worked to educate and move enslaved people across the Mississippi River from St. Louis to Alton, Illinois, and then onto Chicago.

Mary and her husband, John Berry Meachum were responsible in bringing freedom to so many. We take a look at the night of May 21, 1855, where Mary Meachum attempted to help a group of nine enslaved people cross the Mississippi to Illinois where slavery was outlawed.

The National Park Service recognizes this site as part of the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

