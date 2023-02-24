ST. LOUIS – St. Louis women are tops when it comes to making their own businesses.

The number of women entrepreneurs in the region keeps growing, but the support does not. That’s why fellow St. Louisan and entrepreneur Keisha Mabry started her own business and own space.

She helps train and mentors business owners. She even created an incubator and space on Olive Street downtown named ‘Heydays HQ.’ Don’t miss her mastHERclass next month.

mastHERClass

March 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At Heydays HQ on 3139 Olive Street St. Louis, MO 63103

HeyDaysHQ.com

Eventbrite.com