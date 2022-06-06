ST. LOUIS – The best way to keep learning is to make it fun and enjoyable. Confluence Academy has three locations for their summer school program which is going on now until July 1.

They offer transportation, two meals a day, and activities your kids will want to do. Get the kids signed up for summer fun and help them become lifelong learners.

Event: Confluence Academies Summer Journey (summer school program)

Where: Old North, Aspire, South City

What day: Monday – Friday

What time: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

ConfluenceAcademy.org