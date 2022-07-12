ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Wedding Show is Sunday, July 24 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

This show is something you don’t want to miss. They will have the top vendors for weddings, plus there are 80 attendance prizes you can enter, including a honeymoon giveaway. It takes a lot of stress off your wedding planning. Pre-register online to get entered into the attendance prize drawing. Also, bring label stickers with your name and email on them so you can quickly enter vendor contests and giveaways.

GatewayWeddingShow.com

July 24 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL