ST. LOUIS – The Ladue Pharmacy has a huge selection of items that are fun and oh so tasty for those Easter baskets.

Can you believe Easter is in two weeks? Hop over and start your order and make Easter basket building fun and now done!

The Ladue Pharmacy

9832 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124 LaduePharmacy.com

Millbrook Pharmacy

7010 Pershing Ave, University City, MO 63130 millbrookrx.com