ST. LOUIS- They say forgiveness frees us more than anything, and gives us the power to take back our lives and go on to do what we are meant to do in life. Life Coach Althea Burke stopped by with her own story of forgiveness and healing. She shows us the way out from being stuck in a pattern that is no longer healthy.

Check out more of Althea’s work, follow her on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/in/coach-althea/