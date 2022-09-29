ST. LOUIS—It’s a night full of hope, memories, and uplifting stories. Join the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at their annual Light the Night event.

The walk celebrates those who have passed, those who are living, and those who have survived cancer.

Each person can get a specially colored lantern to give honor to the fight. All the funds raised to go for cancer research and to support those fighting the disease.

It’s an uplifting night you don’t want to miss!

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Light The Night

Saturday, October 15th

at Cricket Field in Forest Park.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LightTheNight.