ST. LOUIS—Frenchtown in the City of St. Charles is going to the dogs this Saturday.

It’s the 3rd Annual Paw Parade, benefitting Five Acres Animal Shelter. Be sure to dress up the pups; they could win a prize for the best get-up.

The parade starts Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. at Second Street and Randolph.

Visit: StCharlesCityMO.gov/PawParade