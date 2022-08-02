ST. LOUIS – When little ones have access to different experiences like making music with sticks, drums, or those little keyboards, their brains develop in fantastic ways.

They become more coordinated, and their cognitive skills and fine motor skills are improved. At Little Notes Music Class kids are introduced to music in a fun and creative way. They look at it as playtime and a place to gather and learn with their friends.

Little Notes Music Class Inside Dance Incorporated

15933 Manchester Road in Ellisville, MO

littlenotesmo.com