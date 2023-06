ST. LOUIS — Much like the music he writes about, author Eric Morse gives a creative look at the genealogy of hip-hop royalty in his book, “What is Hip-Hop?” He teamed up with an artist who made clay models to illustrate the book and it’s so creatively and wonderfully done! Now it would be nice if all our history books could be this fun!

bookofhiphop.com

ericmorse.com/writing