Local educator hosting new talk show

Keepin It Local

Dr. Tisha Glasper’s background is in education, something she’s been doing for over 26 years.

She has been a teacher, school board member, and global traveler. She is also the owner of Dazzling Dolls Mobile Spa Parties, which specializes in pampering girls ages 3 to 16. She’s got multiple advanced degrees and is a fellow member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Now, she is the host, creator, and producer of a show called ‘Talk And Tea Time With Dr. G.’  Today, she stopped by the show to share more details about her new endeavor.

