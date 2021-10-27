Local educator hosting new talk show

Dr. Tisha Glasper’s background is in education, something she’s been doing for over 26 years.

She has been a teacher, school board member, and global traveler. She is also the owner of Dazzling Dolls Mobile Spa Parties, which specializes in pampering girls ages 3 to 16. She’s got multiple advanced degrees and is a fellow member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Now, she is the host, creator, and producer of a show called ‘Talk And Tea Time With Dr. G.’ Today, she stopped by the show to share more details about her new endeavor.