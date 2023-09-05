ST. LOUIS – It’s a plant-powered back docuseries coming out soon, and we had a chance for a sneak preview.

Filmmaker Angela Lamb makes a new documentary series called Healthy Life Nation. In the first part of her series, she highlights the work of Caryn Dugan.

Caryn is the owner and founder of The Center for Plant-Based Living. A preview of the episode can be seen on screen at The Center for Spiritual Living on September 15 at 7 p.m.

Be sure to visit HealthyLifeNation.com for all the information and cpbl-stl.com for Caryn Dugan!

