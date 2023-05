ST. LOUIS – John Hamper is a huge fan of Star Wars.

He’s turned that passion into a business with cooking, making posters, and now his own kitchen merch.

He calls himself the ‘Galatic Chef!’ In this segment, he’s made posters from his many works of food art.

He’s also given all the logos for the NFL, MLB, and NHL a Star Wars twist. We say to him, “yo-da man!”

TikTok: galactic chef