ST. LOUIS – For the first time in the history of Para Powerlifting, the World Para Powerlifting has sanctioned an event to be hosted in the United States.

The World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships in that event will be at Logan University in Chesterfield. More than 240 athletes and coaches will be coming to our area from around the world and will compete for spots at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. Attendance is free. See how Logan University is getting ready for this special event and how Logan was picked as a host.

World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships

Purser Center Logan University

Attendance is free

1815 Schoettler Road in Chesterfield

July 8-11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Logan.edu/USAPP