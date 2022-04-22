ST. LOUIS – Willi Ray McKnight is a multi-talented woman. She owned a production company, is an author of five books, a songwriter, and model. On May 21, we will all get a chance to see her stage play about the rapture. Love Church is hosting the event. Willi Ray stopped by and let us know how she came up with “The Rapture 2022” and why we won’t want to miss this production!

Rapture 2022 Going Up Yonder

Love Church Premiere Event Center

May 21st from 6pm to 8pm

Evenbrite.com

willirayenterprisellc.com