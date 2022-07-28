ST. LOUIS – Losing a child to SIDS or Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is hard to think about, but more than 3,500 infants die each year. The people at Infant Loss Resources are there for support and education, and it’s given at no cost. To help raise funds there is the 15th Annual Strides for Hope 5k run and 1-mile family walk event. It’s taking place at Frontier Park in St. Charles on August 13th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

InfantLossResources.org