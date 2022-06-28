ST. LOUIS – Mattress Direct Owner Pat McCurren is a sleep expert.

McCurren engineered the MH Gray Luxury Mattress, then had it made right here in Missouri. What’s nice about that, is the customer doesn’t pay the luxury cost of having a luxury mattress. The MH Gray is two mattresses in one. There’s a soft layer of coils on the top half and a firmer layer of coils in the lower half. It supports all different sizes and shapes of sleepers. This mattress carries a family name- it’s named after Pat’s grandfather Marshall Homer Gray- now that’s a sweet bedtime story.

It’s their 4th of July sale so shop today at any of their 15 area store locations or visit the website with more details: STLMattressDirect.com

Find the M H Gray Mattress: STLMattressDirect.com/GraySleep