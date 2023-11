CREVE COEUR, Mo – It’s gifting season and there’s so much to purchase or even make!

Yarncom will have you knitting or weaving all the items for holiday gift-giving. This store not only has all the items for fiber arts, but it also has a wide array of classes taught by local experts.

Be sure to stop in-store or online to find your next favorite hobby!

YarncomSTL.com

12772 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141