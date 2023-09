ST. LOUIS – Let’s say there is a person who thinks they want to start a woodworking business, but they don’t have all the equipment or the knowledge.

No issues here. They need to explore MADE at 5127 Delmar Boulevard. It’s a space where people have access to the equipment they need to start a woodworking business or do other hobbies.

MADE is a space to learn and explore your next passion! Take a tour, join a class and become a member. Who knows where your creativity will take you?

MadeSTL.com