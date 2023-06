ST. LOUIS – Light up the night with friends and family by going outside to dine.

The deck and patio will be illuminated with the items from Illumiwear. They are inside The Painted Tree located in Ballwin.

You can find table runners, scarves, and necklaces to go on people and pets. Light the night this summer!

Illumiwear.us

Inside the Painted Tree on 14850 Manchester Rd in Ballwin