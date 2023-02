ST. LOUIS – Imagine an 8,000-square-foot patio lined with food, drinks, ice cream, and more.

St. Louis will have that fun spot this fall. It’s called Maker’s Locale, and surrounding that patio will be Alpha Brewing Company, Steve’s Hot Dogs, The Fountain on Locust and Third Degree Glass Factory. It’s all located on Delmar Boulevard in University City.

Follow the progress being made and announcements at: delmarmakerdistrict.org