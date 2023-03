ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Mattress Direct owner, Pat McCurren, is joining forces with a friend who has a child with autism.

Liz Gundlach is running 44 miles this Sunday at Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles. Why 44 miles? It’s because 1 out 44 children will be diagnosed on the Autism spectrum. Liz’s run will support United Services for Children.

44 Miles for the 44th Child

Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles

Sunday, April 2nd from 7am to 6pm

44miles.org

stlmattressdirect.com