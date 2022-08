ST. LOUIS -Mattress Direct is having a big Labor Day sale at all 15 locations Let Mattress Direct, help you find the mattress that works best.

From now until Labor Day, the prices won’t have you working overtime. They have a great sale going on, so why not start the fall season with some sound sleep?

Mattress Direct has you covered. Shop today at any of their 15 area store locations or visit the website with more details: STLMattressDirect.com