ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the St. Louis Development Corporation will host the Annual Mayor’s Business Luncheon on Wednesday, September 28 at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel.

Mayor Jones stopped by Studio STL to tell us more about the event and how local businesses and individuals will be recognized for their contributions to the positive development of St. Louis.

Mayor’s Business Luncheon

Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the St. Louis Marriott Grand HotelStlouis-mo.gov/luncheon/