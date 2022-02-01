Midwest BankCentre to invest millions in under-resourced communities

ST. LOUIS – Our region is only as strong as the communities within it. This truth is the foundation for Once and for All an effort led by Beyond Housing to transform our many under-resourced communities in order to move our entire region forward. Midwest BankCentre is an organization that understands the importance of creating greater prosperity in our under-resourced communities to grow our entire region’s economy. Wes Burns is the Executive Vice President of Community and Economic Development for Midwest BankCentre. He told us how the bank is investing $200 million over the next five years in the community.

To learn more about Midwest BankCentre visit : midwestbankcentre.com.

Wes Burns came on Studio STL as part of the organization called Beyond Housing. You can learn more about the Once and for All effort from Beyond Housing at dearlou.org.