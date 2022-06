ST. LOUIS – Sophie Bequette loves plants! It all started when she was young and stepped into a greenhouse. Now she has started a plant truck filled will all types of foliage. Today, she stopped by to teach us how to grow a new plant from cuttings and how she can deck out your home or office in the plants that will survive and thrive no matter if you have a green thumb or not! MissFoliaPlantCo.com

