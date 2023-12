ST. LOUIS – Most of us got in trouble as kids for coloring the walls with our new 64-box of Crayola crayons with the sharpener!

Well, get those crayons or markers out and head to the Missouri History Museum. Starting December 26, you can color more than 176,400 square inches of wall space at the museum.

What are you coloring? St. Louis’ most popular buildings and spaces. There’s also a party on Dec. 28, to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Check out all the happening at MoHistory.org