ST. LOUIS – Momentum Academy is made up of four charter schools.

They focus on each child, educating the whole person to have character and confidence and play a part in the community. They have made this their mission for 10 years!

Be sure to attend the upcoming open house taking place at the Fox Park Campus at 2617 Shenandoah Avenue. It’s Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

MomentumAcademySTL.org/fall

