ST. LOUIS – Kids will soon be starting school at any of the four Momentum Academy charter schools.

Momentum focuses on each child, educating the whole person to have character, confidence, and play a part in the community. To kick off the successful school year, there is a block party on August 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Momentum Gravois Park Campus.

Also, enrollment is happening right now and there is a Pre-K classroom for children who are 3–4 years of age. MomentumAcademyStl.org