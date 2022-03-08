Music At The Intersection announces their lineup for September

ST. LOUIS – Music at the Intersection is returning for 2022 and announcing the big artist lineup on Studio STL!

Erykah Badu headlines on Saturday and Gary Clark, Jr. headlines on Sunday during the September 10 – 11 weekend. There are more than 50 national, regional and local acts scheduled to perform across four stages throughout the Grand Center Arts District!

Other artists include The Urge, Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of St. Lunatics, Lydia Caesar and more! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10am: MetroTix.com

To learn more about the festival visit the website: MusicAtTheIntersection.org